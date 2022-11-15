POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 282.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.19% to Rs 203.99 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 282.58% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.19% to Rs 203.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.203.99119.165.742.939.472.139.031.726.811.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)