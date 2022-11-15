POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 282.58% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 282.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 282.76% in the June 2022 quarter
Manappuram Finance Q1 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 282 cr
S J S Enterprises standalone net profit rises 25.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit rises 95.52% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 71.19% to Rs 203.99 croreNet profit of POCL Enterprises rose 282.58% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.19% to Rs 203.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales203.99119.16 71 OPM %5.742.93 -PBDT9.472.13 345 PBT9.031.72 425 NP6.811.78 283
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU