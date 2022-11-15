POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 282.58% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 71.19% to Rs 203.99 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 282.58% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.19% to Rs 203.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 119.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales203.99119.16 71 OPM %5.742.93 -PBDT9.472.13 345 PBT9.031.72 425 NP6.811.78 283

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

