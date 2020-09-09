Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.86% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 22.86% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 40.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.2442.94 -6 OPM %1.766.61 -PBDT1.171.85 -37 PBT0.261.03 -75 NP0.540.70 -23

