Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polyspin Exports standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the June 2020 quarter
Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Virus scare: Mumbai's Haji Ali, Mahim Dargahs closed for
Cyprus backs voluntary tracking app use to halt virus spread
Cyprus to bar most passenger flights over virus
-
Sales decline 6.29% to Rs 40.24 croreNet profit of Polyspin Exports declined 22.86% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 40.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.2442.94 -6 OPM %1.766.61 -PBDT1.171.85 -37 PBT0.261.03 -75 NP0.540.70 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU