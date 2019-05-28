Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 72.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 244.39 crore

Net profit of declined 72.10% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 244.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.59% to Rs 33.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 1048.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 939.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

