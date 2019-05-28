JUST IN
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 72.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 244.39 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declined 72.10% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 244.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.59% to Rs 33.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 1048.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 939.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales244.39260.30 -6 1048.89939.75 12 OPM %2.966.28 -6.136.13 - PBDT4.4711.44 -61 57.0748.27 18 PBT3.1110.17 -69 51.8843.97 18 NP1.977.06 -72 33.7329.18 16

