Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 72.10% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 55.34% in the March 2019 quarter
Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit declines 33.73% in the March 2019 quarter
Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit declines 3.52% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.11% to Rs 244.39 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declined 72.10% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.11% to Rs 244.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.59% to Rs 33.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 1048.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 939.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales244.39260.30 -6 1048.89939.75 12 OPM %2.966.28 -6.136.13 - PBDT4.4711.44 -61 57.0748.27 18 PBT3.1110.17 -69 51.8843.97 18 NP1.977.06 -72 33.7329.18 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU