Ponni Sugars (Erode) reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.77 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Ashok Leyland standalone net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 314.17% to Rs 83.33 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) reported to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 314.17% to Rs 83.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 152.40% to Rs 8.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.68% to Rs 184.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 195.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales83.3320.12 314 184.84195.98 -6 OPM %13.792.04 -10.6110.26 - PBDT10.040.53 1794 19.2620.74 -7 PBT8.56-0.91 LP 13.3315.06 -11 NP4.77-3.27 LP 8.433.34 152

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 17:01 IST

