Manappuram Finance plans NCD issuance aggregating Rs 350 cr

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Manappuram Finance announced that Financial Resources and Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has on 18 June 2020 approved the issuance of the Private Placement of Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs.10 Lakhs each for the amount of Rs.25 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs.325 crore aggregating to Rs.350 crore.

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 11:38 IST

