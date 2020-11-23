Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 22.62 points or 1.39% at 1652.96 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.83%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.61%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.34%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.19%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.79%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.43%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.15%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.08%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, GE T&D India Ltd (down 2.06%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.2%), and NLC India Ltd (down 0.7%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.58 or 0.35% at 44035.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.9 points or 0.2% at 12884.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.99 points or 0.92% at 16331.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.35 points or 0.88% at 5563.46.

On BSE,1288 shares were trading in green, 759 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

