Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 7 points or 0.44% at 1584.93 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 3.35%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.13%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.41%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.97%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NHPC Ltd (down 0.96%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.96%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.85%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.73%), and GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.71%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 6%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.19%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.58%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 257.72 or 0.59% at 43895.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.65 points or 0.68% at 12866.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.2 points or 0.76% at 15889.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.44 points or 1.17% at 5409.45.

On BSE,1435 shares were trading in green, 1256 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)