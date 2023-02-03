Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 121.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.47% to Rs 14129.12 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 121.93% to Rs 945.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 425.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 14129.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10913.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14129.1210913.1416.4114.972717.281546.611864.02788.49945.02425.81

