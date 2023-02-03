Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 121.93% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.47% to Rs 14129.12 croreNet profit of Tata Power Company rose 121.93% to Rs 945.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 425.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 14129.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10913.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14129.1210913.14 29 OPM %16.4114.97 -PBDT2717.281546.61 76 PBT1864.02788.49 136 NP945.02425.81 122
