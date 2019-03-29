Prakash Constrowell Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambition Mica Ltd, Beardsell Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 March 2019.

Ambition Mica Ltd, Beardsell Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 March 2019.

crashed 10.13% to Rs 3.46 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31443 shares in the past one month.

lost 8.95% to Rs 18.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5198 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 8.05% to Rs 14.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2150 shares in the past one month.

shed 7.69% to Rs 12.36. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1318 shares in the past one month.

slipped 7.56% to Rs 12.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4591 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)