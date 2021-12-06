Volumes soar at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Eris Lifesciences allots 82,841 equity shares under ESOP
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 19.82% in the June 2021 quarter
Eris Life jumps after JV with MJ Biopharm for insulin market foray
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 9.91% in the September 2021 quarter
Volumes jump at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter
-
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95532 shares
MMTC Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 December 2021.
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95532 shares. The stock gained 1.96% to Rs.718.90. Volumes stood at 49315 shares in the last session.
MMTC Ltd clocked volume of 79.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.42.95. Volumes stood at 9.67 lakh shares in the last session.
IFB Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25575 shares. The stock rose 0.17% to Rs.1,152.65. Volumes stood at 15947 shares in the last session.
Indo Count Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 22.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.48% to Rs.270.00. Volumes stood at 2.85 lakh shares in the last session.
V-Mart Retail Ltd notched up volume of 61468 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17199 shares. The stock slipped 2.02% to Rs.3,777.00. Volumes stood at 15772 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU