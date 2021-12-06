Volumes soar at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95532 shares

MMTC Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 December 2021.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 6.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95532 shares. The stock gained 1.96% to Rs.718.90. Volumes stood at 49315 shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd clocked volume of 79.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.71% to Rs.42.95. Volumes stood at 9.67 lakh shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd registered volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25575 shares. The stock rose 0.17% to Rs.1,152.65. Volumes stood at 15947 shares in the last session.

Indo Count Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 22.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.48% to Rs.270.00. Volumes stood at 2.85 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd notched up volume of 61468 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17199 shares. The stock slipped 2.02% to Rs.3,777.00. Volumes stood at 15772 shares in the last session.

