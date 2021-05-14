Prince Pipes jumps after strong Q4 numbers

-
ALSO READ
Prince Pipes spurts after strong Q3 performance
Prince Pipes spurts after part repayment from promoter group entity
Nihar Chheda, AVP - Strategy Prince Pipes awarded the Economic Times Polymers - Next Generation Leader for the Year
Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 243.78% in the March 2021 quarter
Austro Pipes adds value to the plumbing framework through premium products
-
Prince Pipes and Fittings soared 5.76% to Rs 605.95 after the company's net profit surged 244% to Rs 97.2 crore on 76.7% jump in net sales to Rs 761.3 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.The piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturer saw robust volume growth driven by strong performance of plumbing portfolio. The company also witnessed a substantial value growth led by brand premiumisation and favourable product mix spanning plumbing and SWR categories.
The company's volume grew by 26% year on year to 41,644 MT in Q4 FY21 from 33,140 MT in Q4 FY20. Profit before tax grew by 226% year on year to Rs 131.2 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 40.2 crore posted in Q4 FY20.
EBITDA stood at Rs 147 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 58 crore in Q4 FY20, rising by 155% year on year. The company's margins grew by 590 basis points to at 19.3% in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The company reported a 97% jump in net profit to Rs 222 crore in year ended March 2021 (FY21) from Rs 113 crore in year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue jumped 27% to Rs 2,072 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Commenting on the results, Parag Chheda, joint managing director of Prince Pipes and Fittings said, "Our performance this quarter is led by a well-defined growth strategy focusing on value expansion across our product portfolio and robust volume growth in the plumbing and SWR categories. We are happy with the strong traction Prince Flowguard Plus plumbing systems has been gaining in urban, semi urban and Tier 2/3 regions. Expanding distribution, manufacturing network and building a well-diversified product portfolio are the core focus areas that have helped sustain a robust momentum throughout the fiscal. We have also made positive impact with our ESG goals which are embedded into our business approach. The pipes and fittings industry is on a robust growth trajectory and we will continue to leverage all our competitive strengths as we build a value creating organization."
Meanwhile, the company has a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the year ended 31 March 2021.
Prince Pipes and Fittings is one of India's largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU