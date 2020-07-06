Prism Johnson hits the roof on issuing operational update

Prism Johnson hit an upper circuit of 10% to Rs 48.50 after the company said it continues to tightly manage its cash flows, keeping enough liquidity in hand and making sure that working capital limits remain majorly undrawn.

The firm said on Friday (4 July) that the liquid investment balance at the end of Q1 June 2020 was more than Rs 470 crore. During Q1, the net debt was reduced by about Rs 275 crore at standalone level. Certain loan installment which were due in later part of FY 20-21 and FY 21-22 were prepaid during the last quarter. The company added that it continues to explore its strategy of pre-payment/refinancing of loans well in advance. These measures would enable it to optimize interest cost and take care of loan obligations upto March 2022.

With Unlock 1.0 and 2.0, mining and manufacturing operations are back in full swing in the cement division, both the units in Satna are running almost at 100% capacity. The cement sales volume during May 2020 and June 2020 were better than same period last year. During Q1 June 2020, overall cement sales would see a drop of about 20% as compared to Q1 June 2019. The recovery in May and June volumes is much better than anticipated at the beginning of the year. With the continuous thrust on value added products, their share improved during this quarter by about 7% (YoY), and reached a high of 26% of total volume. Total collection during the quarter was about Rs 750 crore.

In H & R Johnson (India) division, couple of the company's own manufacturing plants and most of the JVs manufacturing plants resumed operations during unlocking phase. However the overall production activities were subdued. Depending upon the local rules and regulations, certain depots and experience centers have also re-started business activities. The firm saw increasing trend in sales in May and June (YoY drop of about 38% in June) whereas during Q1 FY21 overall sales reduced by about 65% YoY. Total collection was impressive, more than Rs 250 crore and resultant decrease in debtors was more than Rs 80 crore.

In RMC (India) division, majority of the RMC plants and aggregate locations remained shut during Q1 due to lock down. Due to stringent compliance, shortage of drivers/pump operators in the plants and overall shortage of labour at construction sites, the recovery in operations is slow. Most of the metro cities are still under lock down and operations are running at very few locations. During Q1, the drop in total topline was close to 80% (YoY), though recovery was seen in May and June (YoY drop of about 64% in June). With the continuous follow up with customers, the collection was good, about Rs 175 crore, resulting in reduction in debtors by about Rs 100 crore.

In a separate announcement on Monday (6 July), Prism Johnson said its board approved divestment of its entire holding of 51% of the paid-up equity share capital in Raheja QBE General Insurance Company, a material subsidiary. The stake was sold for an aggregate consideration of Rs 289.68 crore to QORQL, a technology company with majority shareholding of Vijay Shekhar Sharma and remaining held by Paytm (owned by One97 Communications).

Meanwhile, the company separately announced on Monday (6 July) that it has agreed to acquire an additional 35,00,000 equity shares at Rs 37 each, aggregating to Rs 12.95 crore, constituting 35% in the total paid-up equity share capital of Sanskar Ceramics. The company presently holds 15% of the paid-up equity share capital in Sanskar. Subsequent to the aforesaid investment, the shareholding of the company in Sanskar would increase to 50%. Sanskar is engaged in the business of manufacturing of ceramic tiles at Morbi in Gujarat.

On a consolidated basis, Prism Johnson reported net loss of Rs 45.52 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 41.49 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales skid 15.6% to Rs 1,463.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Prism Johnson (earlier known as Prism Cement) is one of India's leading integrated building materials company, with a wide range of products from cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles, bath products to kitchens.

