PVR Ltd soars 1.06%

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1687.8, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.78% slide in NIFTY and a 16.36% slide in the Nifty IT index.

PVR Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1687.8, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 17888. The Sensex is at 60080.58, down 0.06%. PVR Ltd has dropped around 10.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1936.95, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1699.9, up 1.27% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 8.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.78% slide in NIFTY and a 16.36% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)