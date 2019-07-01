PVR Ltd up for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1681, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.04% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.16% spurt in the Nifty Media.

PVR Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1681, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 11860.9. The Sensex is at 39659.59, up 0.67%. PVR Ltd has slipped around 5.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2039.8, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1687.2, up 0.5% on the day. PVR Ltd is up 23.04% in last one year as compared to a 11.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.16% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 45.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

