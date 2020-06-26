Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 4.05%

Nifty IT index ended up 4.05% at 14994.65 today. The index has gained 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd rose 6.81%, NIIT Technologies Ltd jumped 6.03% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 5.10%.

The Nifty IT index has fallen 6.00% over last one year compared to the 12.32% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 2.26% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.91% to close at 10383 while the SENSEX increased 0.94% to close at 35171.27 today.

