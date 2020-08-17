Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.90%

Nifty Media index ended up 2.90% at 1440.45 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, T. V.

Today Network Ltd rose 9.78%, Sun TV Network Ltd added 6.52% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.52%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 23.00% over last one year compared to the 1.80% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 2.45% and Nifty Metal index added 2.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.61% to close at 11247.1 while the SENSEX increased 0.46% to close at 38050.78 today.

