Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 3.38%

Nifty Media index closed down 3.38% at 2453.55 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 4.84%, PVR Ltd dropped 3.95% and Dish TV India Ltd shed 2.87%.
The Nifty Media index has decreased 25.00% over last one year compared to the 13.80% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 2.69% and Nifty Realty index increased 2.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.10% to close at 11521.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.06% to close at 38386.75 today.
