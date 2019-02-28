Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 1.40%

Nifty PSE index ended up 1.40% at 3232.8 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd jumped 3.49%, Coal India Ltd rose 3.09% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained 2.63%.
The Nifty PSE index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 2.86% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 1.07% and Nifty Realty index increased 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.13% to close at 10792.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.11% to close at 35867.44 today.
