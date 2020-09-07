R S Software (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

T T Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Onward Technologies Ltd and Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 September 2020.

R S Software (India) Ltd spiked 9.93% to Rs 24.35 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11004 shares in the past one month.

T T Ltd surged 8.21% to Rs 37.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2511 shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd soared 7.85% to Rs 4422. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21161 shares in the past one month.

Onward Technologies Ltd advanced 6.86% to Rs 63.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4301 shares in the past one month.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd added 6.57% to Rs 96.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10076 shares in the past one month.

