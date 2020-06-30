Raghuvir Synthetics standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Premier Synthetics standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 66.32% to Rs 28.44 croreNet profit of Raghuvir Synthetics declined 44.44% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 66.32% to Rs 28.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.21% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.49% to Rs 92.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales28.4417.10 66 92.3757.20 61 OPM %5.341.64 -6.768.60 - PBDT2.242.53 -11 7.246.82 6 PBT0.691.51 -54 3.473.04 14 NP0.550.99 -44 2.482.23 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU