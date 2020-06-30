Raghuvir Synthetics standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 66.32% to Rs 28.44 crore

Net profit of Raghuvir Synthetics declined 44.44% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 66.32% to Rs 28.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.21% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 61.49% to Rs 92.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

