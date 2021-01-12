Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 113.35 points or 0.51% at 22268.45 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (down 1.79%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 1.66%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 1.66%),Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 1.63%),Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vimta Labs Ltd (down 1.41%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 1.39%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 1.36%), Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 1.08%), and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 1.05%).

On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 4.61%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 3.62%), and Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.56%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 228.96 or 0.46% at 49498.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93 points or 0.64% at 14577.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 81.08 points or 0.43% at 18957.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.73 points or 0.71% at 6368.74.

On BSE,1628 shares were trading in green, 1332 were trading in red and 175 were unchanged.

