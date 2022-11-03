Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 35.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 313.05 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 35.24% to Rs 61.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 313.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.313.05266.2034.9933.51103.8181.7781.3761.2461.1345.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)