JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HPCL slips after recording loss of Rs 2,172 crore in Q2 FY23
Business Standard

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 35.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 313.05 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 35.24% to Rs 61.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 313.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 266.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales313.05266.20 18 OPM %34.9933.51 -PBDT103.8181.77 27 PBT81.3761.24 33 NP61.1345.20 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU