Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Future Enterprises-DVR, Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd and Titagarh Wagons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2022.

Future Enterprises-DVR, Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Orient Bell Ltd and Titagarh Wagons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2022.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd soared 9.95% to Rs 80.65 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7790 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises-DVR surged 9.30% to Rs 22.33. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70379 shares in the past one month.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd spiked 9.03% to Rs 12.19. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Bell Ltd spurt 7.94% to Rs 580.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13337 shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd advanced 6.87% to Rs 91.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76291 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)