Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.08 croreRajkot Investment Trust reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.12 -33 OPM %0-16.67 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.06 100
