Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 900.00% to Rs 0.10 croreNet loss of Ravinder Heights reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.01 900 OPM %-1360.00-5100.00 -PBDT-0.510.57 PL PBT-1.080.18 PL NP-0.812.29 PL
