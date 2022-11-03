Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit declines 81.59% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Energy spurts after subsidiary inks MoU with Maharashtra govt. to set up 960 MW hydro pump storage
IEX electricity volume slips 1.7% YoY in April 2022 amid supply constraints
India Needs To Create Integrated Ecosystem For Renewable Energy Sector, Says Piyush Goyal
IEX electricity volume declines 8% YoY to 8,160 MU in Sep'22
Wipro consolidated net profit declines 9.27% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.61% to Rs 34.19 croreNet profit of Ravindra Energy declined 81.59% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 34.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.1935.47 -4 OPM %14.42-13.90 -PBDT9.9621.90 -55 PBT6.9819.63 -64 NP4.9026.61 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU