Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit declines 81.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.61% to Rs 34.19 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy declined 81.59% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 34.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.1935.4714.42-13.909.9621.906.9819.634.9026.61

