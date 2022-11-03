Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit declines 81.59% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.61% to Rs 34.19 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy declined 81.59% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.61% to Rs 34.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.1935.47 -4 OPM %14.42-13.90 -PBDT9.9621.90 -55 PBT6.9819.63 -64 NP4.9026.61 -82

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 16:33 IST

