RBI to inject durable liquidity through OMO purchase auction

The Reserve Bank Of India, based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under (OMO) for ₹125 billion on June 20, 2019.

The Government securities to be purchased in the auction would be communicated in due course.

