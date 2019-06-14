RBI to inject durable liquidity through OMO purchase auction

-
The Reserve Bank Of India, based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for ₹125 billion on June 20, 2019.
The Government securities to be purchased in the auction would be communicated in due course.
