Sensex, Nifty continue trading lower
RBI to inject durable liquidity through OMO purchase auction

Capital Market 

The Reserve Bank Of India, based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for ₹125 billion on June 20, 2019.

The Government securities to be purchased in the auction would be communicated in due course.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 10:27 IST

