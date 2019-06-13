Water Storage Level Of Major Reservoirs Falls To 18%

The water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on June 13, 2019 was 29.189 BCM, which is 18% of total storage capacity of these reservoirs. This percentage was at 19 for the week ending on June 06, 2019. The level of water storage in the week ending on June 13, 2019 was 104% of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 101% of storage of average of last ten years.

The total storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs is 161.993 BCM which is about 63% of the total storage capacity of 257.812 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country. 37 Reservoirs out of these 91 have hydropower benefit with installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

The northern region includes States of Himachal Pradesh, and There are six reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 18.01 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 7.12 BCM which is 40% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 16% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 26% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The Eastern region includes States of Jharkhand, Odisha, and There are 15 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 18.83 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 3.42 BCM which is 18% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 21% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 17% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The Western region includes States of and There are 27 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 31.26 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 3.11 BCM which is 10% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 13% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 17% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The Central region includes States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and There are 12 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 42.30 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 10.06 BCM which is 24% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 22% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 19% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.



The Southern region includes States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states), Karnataka, and There are 31 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 51.59 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 5.48 BCM which is 11% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 15% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 15% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

States having better storage than last year for corresponding period are Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and States having equal storage than last year for corresponding period is AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states). States having lesser storage than last year for corresponding period are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and

