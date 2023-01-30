Real Estate shares edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 28.54 points or 0.88% at 3281.1 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.31%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.69%),DLF Ltd (up 1.7%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.53%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.47%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.57%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.11%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.07%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 34.17 or 0.06% at 59365.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.05 points or 0.18% at 17636.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.48 points or 0.6% at 27790.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.68 points or 0.55% at 8725.74.

On BSE,1822 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

