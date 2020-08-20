Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 17.89 points or 1.03% at 1755.98 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 2.89%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.61%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.51%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.39%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.59%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.03%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.86%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.08%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 304.57 or 0.79% at 38310.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.35 points or 0.66% at 11333.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.95 points or 0.45% at 14382.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.37 points or 0.34% at 4876.47.

On BSE,1046 shares were trading in green, 902 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)