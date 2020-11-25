Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 23.35 points or 1.15% at 2011.6 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 2.24%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.8%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.7%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.54%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.86%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.54%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.7%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.21%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 151.55 or 0.34% at 44371.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.2 points or 0.29% at 13016.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 83.75 points or 0.51% at 16466.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 48.91 points or 0.87% at 5571.51.

On BSE,1195 shares were trading in green, 1464 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)