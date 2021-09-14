Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 29.18 points or 0.87% at 3372 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.93%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.7%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.57%),DLF Ltd (up 1.36%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.57%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.3%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 1.3%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.87%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.42%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 181.79 or 0.31% at 58359.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 55.15 points or 0.32% at 17410.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.51 points or 0.64% at 28043.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 65.84 points or 0.77% at 8614.36.

On BSE,1897 shares were trading in green, 705 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)