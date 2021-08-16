Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 0.81 points or 0.03% at 3148.6 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.84%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.34%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.16%), DLF Ltd (up 0.75%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.61%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.25%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.66%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.42%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.72%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 49.98 or 0.09% at 55387.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.1% at 16513.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 113.54 points or 0.43% at 26241.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.44 points or 0.12% at 8080.79.

On BSE,1048 shares were trading in green, 1662 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)