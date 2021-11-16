Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 36.56 points or 0.85% at 4351.44 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.38%), DLF Ltd (up 1.3%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.29%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.23%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.96%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.67%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.37%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.3%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.43%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 251.88 or 0.41% at 60466.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 59.1 points or 0.33% at 18050.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.84 points or 0.49% at 29317.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.51 points or 0.41% at 9224.96.

On BSE,1622 shares were trading in green, 1115 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

