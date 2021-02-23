Real Estate stocks spike

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 59.48 points or 2.21% at 2747.5 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 4.68%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.38%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.94%),DLF Ltd (up 1.72%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.74%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.23%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 0.58%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.2%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 21.75 or 0.04% at 49722.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.65 points or 0.09% at 14689.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.24 points or 0.17% at 19627.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.93 points or 0.04% at 6592.07.

On BSE,1244 shares were trading in green, 884 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

