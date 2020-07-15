Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
MRF consolidated net profit rises 131.01% in the March 2020 quarter
RSWM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 7.73% to Rs 142.73 croreNet Loss of Regent Enterprises reported to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.73% to Rs 142.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.70% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.52% to Rs 584.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1135.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales142.73154.69 -8 584.751135.96 -49 OPM %-0.740.18 -0.250.25 - PBDT-0.810.20 PL 1.882.51 -25 PBT-1.18-0.47 -151 0.341.17 -71 NP-1.10-0.01 -10900 0.261.07 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU