Reliance Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2469.4, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.04% in last one year as compared to a 29.92% jump in NIFTY and a 38.7% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2469.4, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17511.4. The Sensex is at 58801.01, up 0.26%. Reliance Industries Ltd has slipped around 3.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23362.8, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2478.15, up 2.1% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 23.04% in last one year as compared to a 29.92% jump in NIFTY and a 38.7% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 44.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

