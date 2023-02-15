Winpro Industries standalone net profit declines 99.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 99.86% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Winpro Industries declined 99.87% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 99.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.1284.29 -100 OPM %41.6730.98 -PBDT0.0526.50 -100 PBT0.0226.42 -100 NP0.0215.00 -100
