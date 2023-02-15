Winpro Industries standalone net profit declines 99.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 99.86% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Winpro Industries declined 99.87% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 99.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.1284.2941.6730.980.0526.500.0226.420.0215.00

