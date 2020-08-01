Ritesh Properties & Industries standalone net profit rises 123.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 101.22% to Rs 46.08 crore

Net profit of Ritesh Properties & Industries rose 123.18% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 101.22% to Rs 46.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.56% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 94.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

46.0822.9094.79104.75-6.038.86-6.83-0.415.032.261.191.184.912.200.820.914.912.200.550.91

