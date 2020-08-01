JUST IN
Board of Motilal Oswal Financial Services appoints director
Ritesh Properties & Industries standalone net profit rises 123.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 101.22% to Rs 46.08 crore

Net profit of Ritesh Properties & Industries rose 123.18% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 101.22% to Rs 46.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.56% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 94.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.0822.90 101 94.79104.75 -10 OPM %-6.038.86 --6.83-0.41 - PBDT5.032.26 123 1.191.18 1 PBT4.912.20 123 0.820.91 -10 NP4.912.20 123 0.550.91 -40

