Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 3.52 croreNet profit of Advance Metering Technology reported to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.523.69 -5 OPM %-39.49-7.05 -PBDT-1.230.12 PL PBT-2.36-1.02 -131 NP10.26-1.02 LP
