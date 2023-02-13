BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 54.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 7.86 crore

Net profit of BF Investment rose 54.96% to Rs 59.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.866.6889.4490.5777.5650.8477.4150.6659.0738.12

