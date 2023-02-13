BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 54.96% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IL&FS Investment Managers consolidated net profit rises 247.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Investment & Precision Castings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter
The Investment Trust of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 7.86 croreNet profit of BF Investment rose 54.96% to Rs 59.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.866.68 18 OPM %89.4490.57 -PBDT77.5650.84 53 PBT77.4150.66 53 NP59.0738.12 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU