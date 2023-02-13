BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 54.96% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 7.86 crore

Net profit of BF Investment rose 54.96% to Rs 59.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.866.68 18 OPM %89.4490.57 -PBDT77.5650.84 53 PBT77.4150.66 53 NP59.0738.12 55

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:47 IST

