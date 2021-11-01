S H Kelkar & Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Manappuram Finance Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, JMC Projects (India) Ltd and Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 November 2021.

Manappuram Finance Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, JMC Projects (India) Ltd and Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 November 2021.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd lost 8.60% to Rs 145 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 61098 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35508 shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd crashed 6.51% to Rs 194.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 3139. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6507 shares in the past one month.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd corrected 4.59% to Rs 103. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23513 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd shed 4.55% to Rs 3303. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11716 shares in the past one month.

