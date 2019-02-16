Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 5.90 crore

Net profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 5.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.905.13 15 OPM %20.5124.56 -PBDT0.570.56 2 PBT0.080.15 -47 NP0.080.15 -47

Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

