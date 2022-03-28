Valiant Organics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Subex Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2022.

Subex Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2022.

Valiant Organics Ltd lost 8.09% to Rs 879.15 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 31712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27426 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd tumbled 6.18% to Rs 31.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd crashed 5.99% to Rs 95.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9262 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd dropped 5.92% to Rs 349.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49658 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd shed 5.65% to Rs 65.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)