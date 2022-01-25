Salona Cotspin Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Bhartiya International Ltd, Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd and Mangalam Seeds Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 January 2022.
Salona Cotspin Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 331.05 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9397 shares in the past one month.
Bhartiya International Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 326.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7629 shares in the past one month.
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd spiked 15.65% to Rs 33.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 82141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70838 shares in the past one month.
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd rose 13.06% to Rs 48.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43491 shares in the past one month.
Mangalam Seeds Ltd gained 11.31% to Rs 95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3128 shares in the past one month.
