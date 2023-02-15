Apis India consolidated net profit declines 8.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.72% to Rs 88.18 crore

Net profit of Apis India declined 8.20% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.72% to Rs 88.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.88.1866.447.109.234.514.423.943.973.363.66

