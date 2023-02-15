JUST IN
Apis India consolidated net profit declines 8.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.72% to Rs 88.18 crore

Net profit of Apis India declined 8.20% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.72% to Rs 88.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales88.1866.44 33 OPM %7.109.23 -PBDT4.514.42 2 PBT3.943.97 -1 NP3.363.66 -8

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

