Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 87.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 478.50 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 87.96% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 181.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 478.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 565.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.478.50565.687.2954.3045.61305.5429.62293.2921.91181.94

