Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 87.96% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sandur Manganese soars after stellar Q4 performance
Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores approves draft letter of offer for proposed rights issue
Basic materials stocks rise
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.92 crore in the March 2022 quarter
MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products
-
Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 478.50 croreNet profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 87.96% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 181.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 478.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 565.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales478.50565.68 -15 OPM %7.2954.30 -PBDT45.61305.54 -85 PBT29.62293.29 -90 NP21.91181.94 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU