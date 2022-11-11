JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sunteck Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit declines 87.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 478.50 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 87.96% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 181.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 478.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 565.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales478.50565.68 -15 OPM %7.2954.30 -PBDT45.61305.54 -85 PBT29.62293.29 -90 NP21.91181.94 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU