Shashijit Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.23% to Rs 8.94 crore

Net profit of Shashijit Infraprojects rose 220.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.23% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.946.33 41 OPM %7.949.32 -PBDT0.430.43 0 PBT0.210.09 133 NP0.160.05 220

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

