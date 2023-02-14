Shashijit Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.23% to Rs 8.94 crore

Net profit of Shashijit Infraprojects rose 220.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.23% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.946.337.949.320.430.430.210.090.160.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)