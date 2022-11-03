Welspun Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 56.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.96 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Welspun Corp Ltd up for fifth session
Board of Welspun Corp to consider fund raising up to Rs 500 cr via CP/ NCD issuance
Welspun Corp Ltd stays well supported
-
Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 1963.81 croreNet loss of Welspun Corp reported to Rs 56.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 62.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 1963.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1542.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1963.811542.11 27 OPM %-6.687.47 -PBDT11.92146.37 -92 PBT-58.1282.90 PL NP-56.5962.70 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU