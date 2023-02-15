Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.36% to Rs 24.89 crore

Net loss of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.36% to Rs 24.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.8946.401.218.06-0.043.01-0.632.41-0.692.16

