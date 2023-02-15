Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.36% to Rs 24.89 croreNet loss of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.36% to Rs 24.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.8946.40 -46 OPM %1.218.06 -PBDT-0.043.01 PL PBT-0.632.41 PL NP-0.692.16 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
